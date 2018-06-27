Who’s been knocked out of the World Cup 2018?
For some teams their World Cup journey has already come to an end – keep up to date with all the teams who have failed to make it through the group stages in Russia
Every player in Russia 2018 is dreaming of lifting the World Cup. Unfortunately, for some teams, the dream is already over.
These are the teams who have already been knocked out of the 2018 World Cup, and have failed to make it through the ground stages.
Group A
Egypt
Dubbed the ‘Mo Salah Side’, there was whispers that Egypt could be the surprise package of the tournament. However, back to back defeats means they are already knocked out with one group game still to play.
Saudi Arabia
Branded the worst side in the World Cup after their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia too won’t be making it through Group A.
Group B
Morocco
Pre-tournament Morocco weren’t expected to do much more than make up the numbers – and they didn’t. Defeats to Iran and Portugal have confirmed their exit.
Iran
After failing to beat Portugal in their final game, the Middle East side were eliminated from the competition.
Group C
Peru
Peru failed to score a goal in their games against Denmark and France. Two straight defeats mean there will be exiting the tournament at the group stage.
Australia
After failing to win a single game in their group, Australia were eliminated.
Group D
Iceland
The underdogs of the contest finished bottom of their group without a single win. Here’s hoping the Icelandic ‘thunderclap’ will stay at the tournament without them, though.
Nigeria
The African side are out after a last-minute goal from Argentina saw Nigeria’s last group game end in defeat.
Group E
Costa Rica
After Brazil scored two last-minute goals against Costa Rica, the 2014 quarter-finalists are now out of the competition.
Group F
Germany
The reigning champs are not only out of the contest, but they finished bottom in their group after a 2-0 loss against South Korea.
South Korea
They’re out, but have plenty to brag about after their last victory over Germany.
Group G
England and Belgium will progress into the next round. Panama and Tunisia have both been knocked out of the tournament.
Group H
Senegal, Colombia and Japan are still currently in contention. Poland is out of the competition.