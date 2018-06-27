World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the first knockout round at the World Cup in Russia
Unfortunately, the World Cup 2018 can’t last forever – and the 32 starting countries must be cut in half before the knockout rounds.
Only the winner and runner-up from each group will progress to the Round of 16. So, when are the first World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?
The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the World Cup last 16 matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.
ITV has the first two picks of the last 16 fixtures and so will almost certainly broadcast the England match. Check below for all the Last 16 World Cup fixtures, dates and kick-off times.
We’ll update this page with BBC and ITV live coverage as soon as the matches are confirmed.
Which teams have qualified for the World Cup knockout stages?
Here are the teams that have made it through to the Last 16 so far: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, England and Belgium
And here’s who else will join them:
The Group E winners and runner-ups (two teams from Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia).
The Group F winners and runner-ups (two teams from Germany, Mexico or Sweden).
The Group H winners and runner-ups (two teams from Japan, Senegal or Colombia).
World Cup 2018 round of 16 full fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV
Saturday 30 June
Match France v Argentina (winner Group C v runner-up Group D)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Kazan Arena, Kazan
Saturday 30 June
Match Uruguay v Portugal (winner Group A v runner-up Group B)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Sochi
Sunday 1 July
Match Spain v Russia (winner Group B v runner-up Group A)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)
Sunday 1 July
Match Croatia v Denmark (winner Group D v runner-up Group C)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Nizhny Novgorod
Monday 2 July
Match Winner Group E v Mexico (runner-up Group F)
Kick off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Samara
Monday 2 July
Match Winner Group G (England or Belgium) v Runner-up Group H (Japan, Senegal or Colombia)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Rostov-on-Don
Tuesday 3 July
Match Sweden (Winner Group F) v Runner-up Group E
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue St Petersburg
Tuesday 3 July
Match Winner Group H (Japan, Senegal or Colombia) v Runner-up Group G (England or Belgium)
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Moscow (Spartak)