World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the first knockout round at the World Cup in Russia

Unfortunately, the World Cup 2018 can’t last forever – and the 32 starting countries must be cut in half before the knockout rounds.

Only the winner and runner-up from each group will progress to the Round of 16. So, when are the first World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the World Cup last 16 matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

ITV has the first two picks of the last 16 fixtures and so will almost certainly broadcast the England match. Check below for all the Last 16 World Cup fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

We’ll update this page with BBC and ITV live coverage as soon as the matches are confirmed.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup knockout stages?

Here are the teams that have made it through to the Last 16 so far: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, England and Belgium

And here’s who else will join them:

The Group E winners and runner-ups (two teams from Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia).

The Group F winners and runner-ups (two teams from Germany, Mexico or Sweden).

The Group H winners and runner-ups (two teams from Japan, Senegal or Colombia).

World Cup 2018 round of 16 full fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Saturday 30 June

Match France v Argentina (winner Group C v runner-up Group D)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Kazan Arena, Kazan

Saturday 30 June

Match Uruguay v Portugal (winner Group A v runner-up Group B)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Sochi

Sunday 1 July

Match Spain v Russia (winner Group B v runner-up Group A)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)

Sunday 1 July

Match Croatia v Denmark (winner Group D v runner-up Group C)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Monday 2 July

Match Winner Group E v Mexico (runner-up Group F)

Kick off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Samara

Monday 2 July

Match Winner Group G (England or Belgium) v Runner-up Group H (Japan, Senegal or Colombia)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Rostov-on-Don

Tuesday 3 July

Match Sweden (Winner Group F) v Runner-up Group E

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue St Petersburg

Tuesday 3 July

Match Winner Group H (Japan, Senegal or Colombia) v Runner-up Group G (England or Belgium)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Moscow (Spartak)