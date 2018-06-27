When is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon?

The former world number one – and two-time Wimbledon champion – has overcome injury to play at this year's tournament

It’s been a tough road to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. The British number one has been out of action for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He marked his return to the tour at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios but showcasing some promising form. And – after playing at Eastbourne – he will be aiming to make an impact at SW19.

Murray is not seeded for the Wimbledon Championships, after his injury lay-off saw his ranking fall to 156th, so he is likely to face a tricky path to the latter stages of the competition.

But the former world number one – and two-time Wimbledon champion – will be hoping to cement his comeback after a long lay-off, and best his performance last year when he fell in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey.

When is Andy Murray playing his first round match at Wimbledon?

Details of the full Wimbledon order of play are yet to be announced. When they’re revealed, details of Murray’s first match will appear here.