What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?
Everything you need to know about tomorrow's fixtures
World Cup 2018 is in full swing, as we march towards the last 16. The final group games are underway, and Spain, Portugal, France, Argentina are among the teams to have already progressed into the knockout stages.
Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow? Thursday 28th June
Check out all the games below.
Senegal v Colombia (Group H)
Kick off 3pm BST at Samara Arena, Samara – live match coverage is on BBC1
Japan v Poland (Group H)
Kick off 3pm BST at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – live match coverage is on BBC2
England v Belgium (Group G)
Kick off 7pm BST at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – live match coverage is on ITV
Panama v Tunisia (Group H)
Kick off 7pm BST at Mordovia Arena,Mordovia – live match coverage is on ITV4
Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?
Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.
