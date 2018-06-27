Accessibility Links

What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Everything you need to know about tomorrow's fixtures

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

World Cup 2018 is in full swing, as we march towards the last 16. The final group games are underway, and Spain, Portugal, France, Argentina are among the teams to have already progressed into the knockout stages.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow? Thursday 28th June

Check out all the games below.

Senegal v Colombia (Group H)

Kick off 3pm BST at Samara Arena, Samara – live match coverage is on BBC1 

Japan v Poland (Group H)

Kick off 3pm BST at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd – live match coverage is on BBC2

England v Belgium (Group G)

Kick off 7pm BST at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad – live match coverage is on ITV

Panama v Tunisia (Group H)

Kick off 7pm BST at Mordovia Arena,Mordovia – live match coverage is on ITV4

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

