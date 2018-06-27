Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is the Love Island 2018 final?

When is the Love Island 2018 final?

Everything you need to know about the grand finale of Love Island 2018

Love Island's Laura and Wes

This series of Love Island is set to be the longest ever, running for eight weeks in total across the summer.

Advertisement

So when is the grand final? And when does the ITV2 show *finally* finish for 2018?

Each day the show finishes at 10pm or 10.05pm on ITV2, but the final itself has yet to be confirmed. When the finale’s date has been confirmed in ITV2’s schedules, we will reveal it here.

However, using a bit of maths and guessing, we can assume that show will finish on Monday 30th July.

This would be exactly eight weeks since Love Island kicked off on Monday 4th June, and for the past two years the series finale has aired on a Monday night.

Sources have also told RadioTimes.com that the series is unlikely to be extended. Despite pulling in over 2 million viewers a night on ITV2, the eight-week run time seems to be pretty set.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft when it’s all over…

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer, Bruce Lee, Jack and Dani (Getty, ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TL, ITV

Love Island fans know who’s going to be dumped – but they think there’s a twist

Megan and Wes on Love Island 2018

Love Island’s Megan snogs Wes after ‘calling it quits’ with Eyal

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more