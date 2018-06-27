Diego Maradona shares health update after intense Argentina World Cup match

The Argentine legend went through every emotion as Marcos Rojo's winner took his country into the last 16

Diego Maradona has announced that he is “fine” after being seen by a doctor during Argentina’s World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The match finished in a rather intense manner, with defender Marcos Rojo emerging as an unlikely hero, side-footing home a volley in the 86th minute to make it 2-1, after Lionel Messi’s opener had been cancelled out by Victor Moses.

Argentina legend Maradona – who led his country to victory in the tournament in 1986 – cut an animated figure in the stands throughout the game, variously shedding tears and brandishing both of his middle fingers to the cameras.

At full time, footage posted on social media seemed to show him having difficulty getting out of his seat, but he took to social media afterwards to assure his fans that he was ok – though he added that his neck “hurt a lot”.

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine,” his post read.

“I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?”

From a footballing perspective his decision to stay was a sound one – Rojo’s goal means that Argentina will progress to a last 16 match against France, despite only having managed to win one of their group games.

Maybe watch the next one at home with a cup of tea, Diego.

Argentina will face France in the last 16 of the World Cup 2018 on Saturday at 3pm on BBC1