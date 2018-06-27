Diego Maradona shares health update after intense Argentina World Cup match
The Argentine legend went through every emotion as Marcos Rojo's winner took his country into the last 16
Diego Maradona has announced that he is “fine” after being seen by a doctor during Argentina’s World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday night.
The match finished in a rather intense manner, with defender Marcos Rojo emerging as an unlikely hero, side-footing home a volley in the 86th minute to make it 2-1, after Lionel Messi’s opener had been cancelled out by Victor Moses.
Argentina legend Maradona – who led his country to victory in the tournament in 1986 – cut an animated figure in the stands throughout the game, variously shedding tears and brandishing both of his middle fingers to the cameras.
At full time, footage posted on social media seemed to show him having difficulty getting out of his seat, but he took to social media afterwards to assure his fans that he was ok – though he added that his neck “hurt a lot”.
Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto… Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!
From a footballing perspective his decision to stay was a sound one – Rojo’s goal means that Argentina will progress to a last 16 match against France, despite only having managed to win one of their group games.
Maybe watch the next one at home with a cup of tea, Diego.
Argentina will face France in the last 16 of the World Cup 2018 on Saturday at 3pm on BBC1