World Cup 2018 Group E: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E matches between Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group E?
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia
Group E current table standings
|Group E
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
TV and radio coverage: All Group E games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
When is Costa Rica v Serbia being played? Sunday 17th June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara
When is Brazil v Switzerland being played? Sunday 17th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
When is Brazil v Costa Rica being played? Friday 22nd June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
When is Serbia v Switzerland being played? Friday 22nd June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
When is Serbia v Brazil being played? Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
When is Switzerland v Costa Rica being played? Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
