Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

How to see matches for free on the BBC – and via Eurosport – plus details of tickets, seedings and injuries – including whether Andy Murray will be fit to play...

As the tennis season moves into summer, we come to the year’s biggest tournament – Wimbledon. The most coveted of the four Grand Slams, the Championships – held at the All England Tennis Club – attract the best of the world’s tennis talent, from new French Open champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer and Serena Williams. And (hopefully, injury-permitting) Andy Murray…

But who will lift the trophy? And will fellow British hopefuls Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta make it to the latter stages of the competition? As usual, the BBC will be screening the Championships for the full two weeks. Here are all the details you need – as they’re announced – of how to watch live and on catch-up, the Wimbledon draw and seedings and the daily court schedules…

When is Wimbledon 2018?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 2nd July – Sunday 15th July, with the women’s final taking place on 14th July followed by the men’s final on 15th July. Qualifying will be held at the Bank of England Club from Monday 25th June – Thursday 28th June with Brit Dan Evans, who recently served a year-long drugs ban, among those bidding for a place in the main draw.

The men’s and women’s (or gentlemen’s and ladies’, in Wimbledon speak) tournaments begin on 2nd July, with the doubles starting on 4th July and mixed doubles from 5th July. The juniors, wheelchair and invitational matches commence on Saturday 7th July.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2018 on TV and online?

Wimbledon 2018 will be as usual screened by the BBC who are screening the tournament in Ultra HD for the first time. Sue Barker is back, fronting a team presenting live matches during the day on BBC1 and BBC2 each day from 11:30am (11am on day one) with commentators including Andrew Castle and John Inverdale. There will also be insight from tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King, Tracy Austin, Pat Cash, Kim Clijsters and Tim Henman.

The BBC will also broadcast an evening round-up – Today at Wimbledon – hosted by Clare Balding on BBC2, reflecting on the day’s best action.

Online, all Centre Court matches will be available in Ultra HD on BBC iPlayer, with up to 16 live HD streams also available on BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer and via the Red Button.

But there will be one crucial difference this year. The cameras that capture all the action will be taken in-house, as of 2018, with the All England Club, rather than the BBC, choosing the footage to be shown on our TV screens for the first time.

If you have Eurosport, you can also watch a highlights package, airing daily from 10-11:30pm, with the broadcaster owning exclusive rights to countries like Belgium, Russia, the Netherlands and Sweden. Eurosport is also where you can watch all the action from Eastbourne International – a Wimbledon warm-up event which this year welcomes Andy Murray. Here’s more details of how to watch.

If you don’t have Eurosport, Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the channel via Amazon Channels.

How do I get tickets to Wimbledon?

This is a tricky one. The vast majority of tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court are distributed via a public ballot which is open from 1st September to 31st December. Prices range from £25 to £210. If you were successful in the ballot, you would have heard back before the end of February 2018. Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

There are two alternative to ballot tickets: firstly, each day Ticketmaster sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details. And secondly, there’s the Queue. Here you can line up for a limited allocation of tickets on Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and grounds passes. Access to Wimbledon via the Queue often involves an early start – and sometimes an overnight camp.

Who are the top seeds playing at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon seedings will be revealed at the end of June. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are expected to be near the top, with the Swiss player recently relinquishing his world number one spot to the Spaniard after suffering a shock defeat to Borna Coric in the final of his warm-up event, the Halle Open.

Nadal has taken a break since claiming his 11th title at Roland Garros, pulling out of Queen’s, but expect him to be raring to go come the start of July. Other male seeds are likely to include Alexander Zverev, Queen’s winner Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov, as well as Novak Djokovic, whose ranking has tumbled to 17. Injury-hit Andy Murray has tumbled to number 156, with Kyle Edmund expected to be Britain’s top seeded player.

The women’s top seeds are expected to include Simona Halep (who recently lifted the French Open trophy – her maiden Grand Slam – but is suffering from an Achilles injury), Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova (who just won in Birmingham) and Garbine Muguruza, the latter defending her 2017 title. Serena Williams – who has won Wimbledon seven times – is also expected to take part in the draw although it’s unclear yet whether the All England Club will choose to seed her.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2018?

Hopefully. Andy Murray has suffered a long lay-off since he had an operation on his hip in January 2018. The former British – and world – number one sat out the clay court season and withdrew from a Wimbledon warm-up event in the Netherlands. “I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks but I want to be 100 per cent when I return,” said Murray, who finally returned to the tour at Queen’s Club, going down in style in a three-set thriller against Nick Kygrios.

It was an encouraging first match back, and Murray has since signed up to play at Eastbourne, ensuring he gets some vital match-play before Wimbledon itself.

Serena Williams remains a lingering injury doubt, after pulling out of the French Open quarter-finals at the start of June with an injury to her right pectoral muscle – although all signs suggest she will recover in time for the grass court Grand Slam.

Simona Halep remains an injury worry after withdrawing from Eastbourne due to an ongoing Achilles problem, while Tomas Berdych, who reached the final in 2010, has announced he will not play due to back pain.

What’s the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon draw is traditionally revealed several days before the tournament begins. It will appear on this page as it is announced.

How much do Wimbledon champions get paid?

Wimbledon will spend a total of £34m on prize money in 2018, with the winners of the men’s and women’s singles draws earning equal pay – a whopping £2.25m. If players fall at the final hurdle, they can console themselves with the £1.125m that is awarded to runners up. Even those who fall in the first round of the singles events take home a fee of £39,000.

The men’s and women’s winning doubles teams, meanwhile, earn £450,000 (per pair), with the mixed doubles champions landing £110,000 (also per pair).

Which celebrities are going to Wimbledon in 2018?

Along with the tennis, the royal box remains a focal point of the tournament. As patron of Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to attend with her husband, Prince William. Celebrity regulars also include David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Pippa Middleton and Ellie Goulding – with Beyoncé and Jay Z even showing up to sit in Serena Williams’ player’s box during the 2016 final.

Who won Wimbledon in 2017?

The defending men’s singles champion is Roger Federer who triumphed in straight sets over an injury-hit Marin Cilic. Garbine Muguruza is the incumbent ladies’ champion after seeing off Venus Williams 7-5 6-0, with pregnant sister Serena sitting out the tournament. The doubles champions were Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo (men’s doubles), Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (women’s doubles) and Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis (mixed doubles).