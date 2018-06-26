Accessibility Links

When is NHS at 70: Live on TV? Which hospital is it filmed at? How does it work?

When is NHS at 70: Live on TV? Which hospital is it filmed at? How does it work?

The centrepiece of BBC's season of NHS-themed programming is being broadcast live

(BBC)

The NHS turns 70 years old next month and to mark the occasion the BBC is airing a season of programming focused around the health service.

NHS At 70: Live has been touted as the focal point of this collection of programs – here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is NHS at 70: Live on TV?

NHS At 70: Live will air on Tuesday 26th June at 8pm on BBC2

What is NHS at 70: Live about?

Broadcast live from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, the show will both celebrate the NHS’s many successes and also look at the challenges it is currently facing. There will be plenty of guests in the studio, from senior consultants to stand-up comedians as well as live links around the hospital.

The BBC describes the show as “essential viewing for anyone interested in the future of one of Britain’s best loved institutions.” Topical issues like funding, the uses of new technology and the key areas in which the service is lagging behind health services in other countries will be addressed and discussed.

Who is presenting?

Hosting duties will be handled by Anita Rani and Radio 4 Today’s presenter Nick Robinson, the latter having had his own experience of cancer when he had a tumour removed from his lung in 2015. Together they will aim to investigate an important question: how good is the NHS?

NHS At 70: Live airs Tuesday 26th June at 8pm on BBC2 

