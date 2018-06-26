Accessibility Links

When is Channel 4’s Inside the American Embassy on TV?

Channel 4's documentary follows the new US ambassador Robert Wood Johnson

“Brexit – I don’t think that’s a major challenge,” Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson tells a group of UK businessmen. Johnson, a personal friend of President Donald Trump’s, is a businessman himself, perhaps best known as co-owner of the American football team the New York Jets.

He’s also the new US ambassador to the UK, and the subject of Channel 4’s latest documentary, Inside the American Embassy, which charts Johnson and his team’s first rollercoaster months in office.

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4’s Inside the American Embassy.

What time is Channel 4’s Inside the American Embassy on TV?

The three-part series is on Mondays at 10pm on Channel 4.

What’s the show about?

The show charts Johnson’s first months in office and his move to the new embassy in Vauxhall. Early on, he’s forced to deal with the fall out following President Trump’s “bad deal” comments about the new London embassy.

While the UK public’s attitude towards Trump deteriorates, Johnson is keen to express his support for his longtime friend and now boss: “Look at Donald Trump and maybe take some inspiration [regarding Brexit],” he says during the first episode. “I have two little boys and we’re raising them just like Donald Trump – without the hair,” he later adds.

Inside the Embassy also goes behind-the-scenes with various different sections of the new embassy, from Johnson’s press team (who nervously listen to his first interview with the Today programme) to the consular section, whose job it is to spot the would be terrorists, economic migrants, former criminals and money launderers.

Take a virtual tour inside the US embassy

All about Inside the American Embassy

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

