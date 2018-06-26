Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
BBC Scotland TV channel to launch in 2019

BBC Scotland TV channel to launch in 2019

Airing four hours a day, the brand new channel will begin broadcasting next year

BBC building

BBC Scotland will launch next year, it has been confirmed, after broadcasting regulator Ofcom gave its final approval for the TV channel to go ahead.

Advertisement

Slated to begin transmitting in February 2019, the channel will be skewed towards Scottish programming and will air for four hours a day, between 7pm and midnight.

One of the major pieces of original output will be an hour-long news programme airing at 9pm each day.

Broadcast in high definition, the channel will have a budget of £32 million per year and will create 140 jobs – 80 in journalism and 60 in technology.

Donalda MacKinnon Head of Programming and Services at BBC Scotland
Donalda MacKinnon Head of Programming and Services at BBC Scotland (BBC Scotland)

The BBC states that around 50% of the channel’s programming will be repeats, although it will also provide a platform for comedy and drama premieres.

The proposal had been under consultation by Ofcom, but the BBC has now been given the green light for the new channel.

Advertisement

The BBC had initially been planned to start airing the channel this autumn, but BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon has since said that “coming on air early in the new year was the best option for us, audiences and our suppliers”.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

You might like

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing At White House

Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer eyes TV talk show

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more