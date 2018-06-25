Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018: what time is the Group A fixture live on TV?

Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018: what time is the Group A fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the final Group A game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Supporters of Egypt national football team react during the 2014 World Cup qualifying football match between Ghana and Egypt on October 15,2013 at the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 25th June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV4.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Saudi Arabia v Egypt World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 group tables: team standings and full results UPDATED

Mo Salah World Cup 2018

Who’s been knocked out of the World Cup 2018?

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more