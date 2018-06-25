Love Island 2018: will Samira’s prediction about Ellie and Alex come true?

New girl Ellie looks set to break Dr Alex's heart, and viewers have been quick to point out that Samira had warned about this all along

We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it again: Alex isn’t having the best time in the Love Island villa.

After failing to find a romantic connection for three weeks, his current partner – new girl Ellie – doesn’t appear to be that keen on him at all.

As seen in the ‘next time’ teaser at the end of Sunday night’s show, Dr ‘unlucky in love’ is seen raging after he’s seemingly shunned by Ellie.

This would have been a surprise if it weren’t for psychic Samira, who warned Alex days ago that such a situation would emerge.

SO SAMIRA KEPT TELLING ALEX ELLIE WASNT GENUINE AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED foolish absolutely dumb #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vutJDRwhyC — 🏆 (@sharifaaax) June 24, 2018

While some had previously questioned whether Samira was only protecting her own place in the villa, viewers are now marvelling over her predictive powers…

I need everyone who called Samira manipulative to apologise immediately, she could not have been more right about Ellie #LoveIsland — hayley (@hayleyskordei) June 24, 2018

Samira told Alex that Ellie didn’t like him and the public fought her. BUT SHE WAS RIGHT! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nCqIKFxygi — dsoso (@saiIormood) June 24, 2018

everyone called samira mad for saying ellie didn’t like alex, now look #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Zdmct637tL — 🇬🇧🇬🇧margaret 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@umarguerita) June 24, 2018

Now fans are really excited to see Samira’s reaction to the latest drama…

Samira tomorrow night once Alex starts kicking off when he finds out Ellie doesn’t like him #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3RASIuiyGD — Liv Ramsey (@livxgr) June 24, 2018

Samira needs to be like this to Alex next episode #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Z1IJTcd5zT — hoR (@z4chary_) June 24, 2018

…Even more excited than they were seeing Samira use new partner Sam as a pool float.

In summary: everyone just lost the right to ever doubt Samira again.

Remember when you all called Samira a snake and manipulative? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/f86MkQhlLB — R✨ (@0p_ro) June 24, 2018

Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2