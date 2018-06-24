Who’s been knocked out of the World Cup 2018?

For some teams their World Cup journey has already come to an end – keep up to date with all the teams who have failed to make it through the group stages in Russia

Every player in Russia 2018 is dreaming of lifting the World Cup. Unfortunately, for some teams, the dream is already over.

Advertisement

These are the teams who have already been knocked out of the 2018 World Cup, and have failed to make it through the ground stages.

Group A

Egypt

Dubbed the ‘Mo Salah Side’, there was whispers that Egypt could be the surprise package of the tournament. However, back to back defeats means they are already knocked out with one group game still to play.

Saudi Arabia

Branded the worst side in the World Cup after their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia too won’t be making it through Group A.

Group B

Morocco

Pre-tournament Morocco weren’t expected to do much more than make up the numbers – and they didn’t. Defeats to Iran and Portugal have confirmed their exit.

Group C

Peru

Peru failed to score a goal in their games against Denmark and France. Two straight defeats mean there will be exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Group D

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria are still currently in contention.

Group E

Costa Rica

After Brazil scored two last-minute goals against Costa Rica, the 2014 quarter-finalists are now out of the competition.

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea are still currently in contention.

Group G

England, Belgium, Panama and Tunisia are still currently in contention.

Advertisement

Group H

Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan are still currently in contention.