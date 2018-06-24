One of last year's Love Island stars and a savage comedian – what could go wrong?

As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Tom Read Wilson, Jordan Banjo and Sair Khan.

Who is Tom Read Wilson?

Reality TV fans will be familiar with Tom Read Wilson as being the receptionist on Celebs Go Dating.

The charming chap previously auditioned for The Voice UK in 2016, but is now best-known for appearing on the E4 celebrity dating show as well as other panel shows like Big Brother’s Bit On the Side.

Who is Jordan Banjo?

Best-known for being in Britain’s Got Talent-winning dance troupe Diversity, Jordan Banjo is also a presenter. The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant has also presented backstage for Dancing on Ice.

Who is Sair Khan?

Best-known for playing the role of Alya Nazir in Coronation Street, actress Sair Khan is one of the other guests on Love Island: Aftersun tonight.

The 30-year-old actress has been a familiar face on the cobbles since 2014.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 24th June at 10pm on ITV2