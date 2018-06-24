Everything you need to know about BBC2's new series documenting The New York Times' newsroom during Trump's first year

BBC2’s latest must-see documentary series is bound to be a hit with politics aficionados and fans of All the President’s Men alike, as the show charts the inner-workings of The New York Times’ newsroom during President Donald Trump’s first year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Reporting Trump’s First Year: the Fourth Estate.

When is Reporting Trump’s First Year: the Fourth Estate on TV?

The four-part series, which begins on Sunday 24th June, is on Sundays at 9pm on BBC2.

What’s the show about?

President Trump has made no secret of his dislike for The New York Times, the “enemy of the people” that he has variably branded as “failing”, fake news and “sad”.

However, film-maker Liz Garbus is keen to explore the human side of the title’s newsroom and its staff, showing behind-the-scenes moments over the Trump administration’s rollercoaster first year in office.

The series begins at the start of 2017, and the cameras are granted extraordinary access. At one point we see Maggie Haberman, White House Correspondent and one of the most prominent journalists to emerge during Trump-era journalism, receive a phone call from Trump himself. At another moment, we witness Haberman learn that the president is shortly due to fire his Chief of Staff via Twitter.

