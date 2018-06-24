“Every time Trump says ‘failing New York Times’ the number of digital subscribers rises”

There’s a scene early on in a new documentary series about the Trump presidency where a group of reporters are huddled around a computer screen in the New York Times Washington office. The journalist at the keyboard wants a word other than “extraordinary” to describe the latest goings-on in the White House. Up pipes a colleague: “But everything is extraordinary.”

Oh, I know how he feels. It’s what every journalist in the nation’s capital feels as we cover a story that is as exhausting as it is exhilarating.

And this four-parter captures every twist and turn of a head-spinning, white-knuckle ride at the interface between politics and journalism. The New York Times is Donald Trump’s bête noire, variously described by him as failing, sad, dishonest, fake news, phoney. This newspaper more than any other comes in for repeated tongue-lashings and Twitter blasts, revealing a boiling and bubbling rage of presidential displeasure. His hometown newspaper enrages him like nothing else.

And that is because, somewhere in that complex psyche, Donald Trump, it seems, wants to win its approval. It is the girl he’s always wanted to impress and seduce. The boy who grew up in Queens with ambitions on the “grey lady” of Manhattan, as the NYT is nicknamed. But this is a paper whose head is not easily turned, and so it keeps rebuffing his advances, keeps printing “all the news that is fit to print” – and that makes him mad.

But while Trump does his best to denigrate the title, film-maker Liz Garbus goes out of her way to show the human side of the staff tasked with covering him. “When you are demonised by the President, and called ‘the enemy of the people’, I thought it was important to pull back the curtain. They are ordinary people, going to work and doing their jobs” says Garbus.