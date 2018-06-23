World Cup viewers can’t get enough of Switzerland’s giant wheel of cheese celebrations

Audiences at home were left confused after swiss fans celebrated a last-minute win by throwing cheese towards the pitch

Serbia versus Switzerland: a well-fought World Cup clash, complete with a controversial penalty decision, a 90th-minute winner and the most passionate goal celebrations so far. Oh, and an entire wheel of cheese.

After Switzerland secured a 2-1 victory in the final minute of the game, a fan marked the occasion by throwing a giant lump of (hopefully Swiss) cheese towards the pitch.

And viewers at home couldn’t believe it…

When your that excited you throw your whee of cheese #SERSUI pic.twitter.com/dux9anbLPp — Ian Smith (@yans15) June 22, 2018

Lads I’ve brought my cheese, let’s have a fondue and go mental #SERSUI pic.twitter.com/chX0O2Rqrg — Barney ™ (@BarneyStuart21) June 22, 2018

See that orange object flying in from top to bottom? Yeah that’s an entire wheel of cheese. Scenes. 🇨🇭🧀 #WorldCup #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/Vb1BOkP5wu — Kriko MUFC (@Krikomufc) June 22, 2018

Was it an inflatable cheese? Had that fan brought it specifically to throw at the last minute? Do they have another one to bring to their next match? How dangerous is it to throw?

So many questions, so few answers.

Some one threw a massive wheel of swiss cheese when shaqiri scored the winner that's what the world cup all about #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Nrkj1TJWyr — matt jackson (@challabrough) June 22, 2018

If, like us, you’re now heavily invested in this cheese wheel celebration, you can look out for it during Switzerland’s next game against Costa Rica (7pm Wednesday, ITV).