Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Instead of a new episode, ITV2 will be airing The Weekly Hot List. So what's going on?

We don’t want to cause widespread panic, but Love Island isn’t on TV this Saturday.

Yep, we’re going to say that again. There will be no new episode on Saturday 23rd June.

So, what’s going on?

Well despite the show airing every day, Love Island traditionally takes a bit of a breather on Saturdays.

It means that instead, ITV2 are mugging us off with The Weekly Hot List at 9pm. But what is it?

Essentially The Weekly Hot List is a compilation / recap episode of all the best bits from the villa this week. Also narrated by Iain Stirling, we can probably expect to relive the shock Friday night dumping, the arrival of Sam ‘the Birdman’ Bird and Ellie and Alex’s kiss!

But don’t worry too much – Love Island is back on Sunday night with a ‘proper’ episode. Plus, there will essentially be a double dose of Love Island on Sunday. This is because the episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun with Caroline Flack.

ITV2, all is forgiven.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2