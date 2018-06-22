World Cup 2018 group tables: team standings and full results UPDATED

Check out the current standings for every group at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Keep up to date with all the groups at the Fifa World Cup 2018, from teams and standings to all the results.

England are in Group G along with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama, while World Cup holders Germany are in Group F.

Hosts Russia meanwhile are in Group A. Check out all the groups and current standings below.

Group A

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Russia 2 2 0 0 7 6 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 6 Egypt 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 -6 0

Group B

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Spain 2 1 1 0 1 4 Portugal 2 1 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 0 1 0 0 3 Iran 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Group C

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points France 2 2 0 0 2 6 Denmark 2 1 1 0 1 4 Australia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Peru 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Group D

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 6 Iceland 1 0 1 0 0 1 Argentina 2 0 1 1 -3 1 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group E

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group F

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 3 Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group G

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Panama 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group H