World Cup 2018 group tables: team standings and full results UPDATED
Check out the current standings for every group at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Keep up to date with all the groups at the Fifa World Cup 2018, from teams and standings to all the results.
England are in Group G along with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama, while World Cup holders Germany are in Group F.
Hosts Russia meanwhile are in Group A. Check out all the groups and current standings below.
Group A
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Russia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|6
|Uruguay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Egypt
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
Group B
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Portugal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Morocco
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Iran
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group C
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Denmark
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|Peru
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group D
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Croatia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Iceland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Group E
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Serbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group F
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group G
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Group H
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Senegal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Colombia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0