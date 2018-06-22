Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 French Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out where to watch the eighth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 returns to France for the first time in a decade, with the classic Circuit Paul Ricard adding some much-needed heritage to the 2018 F1 calendar.

Sebastian Vettel leads Lewis Hamilton by just a single point going into the eighth race of the season, but Mercedes still have the edge over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 23rd June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 3pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 6.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 24th June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 3.10pm. That means that England football fans can tune in to the World Cup match against Panama before switching over to watch Lewis Hamilton in action.

Formula 1 highlights from the French Grand Prix will be available on Channel 4 from 10.15pm.

Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 1.55pm on Saturday. Live coverage of the race itself is available only via the BBC Sport website, with both World Cup football and England cricket taking over on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.