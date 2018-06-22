Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
A Discovery of Witches Sky 1 exclusive new images revealed

A Discovery of Witches Sky 1 exclusive new images revealed

The Crown actor Matthew Goode stars as a suave vampire in the upcoming Sky 1 drama

vampire

True Blood was set in Louisiana and Twilight in the small American town of Forks, but Sky 1’s new vampire romance A Discovery of Witches is set a little closer to home — at Oxford University.

Advertisement

“The drama is centred around the Bodleian Library and the trigger is the opening of a book,” says executive producer Jane Tranter.

The book in question awakens the magic of neophyte witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) and propels her into the arms of suave vampire Matthew, who is played by Matthew Goode.

vampire-second

Some scenes were filmed in Oxford, but the level of stunt work required for various magical battles meant the team ended up making their own version of the Bodleian in Cardiff, just a few months before shooting began in the same studios on another Oxford-set fantasy – Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials.

vampire-third

“Actually, Philip Pullman visited when we had the Bodleian set up and he just said, ‘OK, that’s perfect,’” says Tranter.

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches begins on Sky 1 in September

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about A Discovery of Witches

vampire
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sky1 A Discovery of Witches Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode - CAST 2

Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode to play a vampire in TV adaptation of A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches

When is A Discovery of Witches released on Sky1? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Star Trek Beyond

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop in A Discovery of Witches (Sky One, HF)

Exclusive A Discovery of Witches first look: Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston is bewitching in exclusive new images

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more