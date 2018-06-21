Who is Zara McDermott? Meet the new Love Island 2018 contestant who says she wants to bring out the “fun” in Alex

The 21-year-old government worker says she has the 'intelligence' to read her fellow Love Islanders – and thinks fan favourite Dr Alex George has "a lot of potential"

Love Island 2018 saw two new girls enter the villa on Sunday night, including 21-year-old Zara McDermott.

The new contestant from Essex seems like a proper jet setter judging by her Instagram page – but will there be lift off when she enters the villa, or will the boys take flight?

Who is Zara McDermott?

21-year-old Zara is a government worker from Essex who describes herself as both “quite serious” but also “spontaneous, fun and energetic”.

The two sides of her personality mean apparently that when she falls in love, she falls hard: “I think that if I like someone, I will go for them 100%.”

Anyone getting in the way of her Love Island man be warned…

A quick scroll through her Instagram page also reveals that anyone looking to make a connection will definitely have to enjoy travelling, with Zara posing everywhere from Marbella to Lanzarote, Venice to Paris and Greece.

Oh, and they’ll have to pay for it too: her biggest turn-off apparently is “A guy who is too frugal”…

What is Zara looking for in a guy?

Just like fellow new girl Ellie Brown, Zara says she’s already got her eye on Love Island’s Dr Alex George, saying that he has “a lot of potential”.

“I really like Adam, he’s very attractive,” she says at first. “In terms of longevity though, Alex has a lot of potential. But I need to get know him more though – I don’t think we’ve seen how fun he can be. Maybe I can bring that out in him!”

She says her ideal man needs to be “considerate and nice, but not too nice. I need to be kept on my toes. They need to have some mystery about them.”

Zara McDermott Love Island key facts

Age: 21

Job: government worker

Location: Essex

Instagram: zara_mcdermott