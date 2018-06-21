World Cup viewers startled as Roy Keane says he wished he had ‘ripped the Iran manager’s head off’

Carlos Queiroz butted heads with Keane when the two were at Manchester United together

Roy Keane is a terrifying man. We’ve known this for years – but it’s perhaps more clear than ever in the warm, jovial environment of the ITV World Cup studio.

On Wednesday, in the build-up to Iran’s match against Spain, the former Manchester United captain startled many viewers with his admission that he wished he had “ripped” Iran manager Carlos Queiroz’s “head off” back in his Old Trafford days.

The two had butted heads while Queiroz served as assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2002-2003 and again in 2004-2008, after a brief spell at Real Madrid.

“His second spell when he came back, for some reason towards the end of my time I found him really disrespectful towards me,” Keane said. “So we had a bit of a fall-out, he questioned my loyalty. I told him where to go.” Which

He continued: “One of my big regrets really was I probably should have ripped his head off. But, excellent coach and he’s doing an excellent job.” Check out a clip of Keane’s comments below.

Roy Keane on the current Iran manager #IRNESP pic.twitter.com/hw3IyhoAOS — Daniel Ball (@danielball97) June 20, 2018

The general consensus on Twitter was that the assistant manager of the Irish national team is “terrifying”.

How does anyone not find Roy Keane hilarious 😂 blokes on national tv employed by itv to do punditry on Iran Spain and says his biggest regret is not murdering the Iran manager 😂😂😂 — Jordan (@JordanHickling) June 20, 2018

Even when Roy Keane smiles he looks terrifying pic.twitter.com/pQn887Qzn6 — Linus Good (@GoodLinus) June 20, 2018

Roy Keane is 5k miles away through a tv screen and that cross legged, laid back smirk is terrifying me. — natashaturk (@natashaturk) June 20, 2018

Roy Keane is one terrifying individual — Dylan Mooney (@DylanMooney15) June 20, 2018

Roy Keane really is terrifying isn't he — Kieran Corbett (@Kieran__Corbett) June 20, 2018

But, later on in the programme, viewers got to see another side to him – kind of.

When news came in that England manager Gareth Southgate had dislocated his shoulder while out running in the woods, Ian Wright asked “what’s he doing in the woods?” which made fellow pundits Patrice Evra and Slaven Bilic erupt with laughter. And even Keane cracked a little smirk – it’s probably as close as we’ll ever come to seeing him actually laughing. Check a clip of his reaction to the joke below:

So much going on here. Roy Keane reluctantly grinning at Ian Wright’s implication that Gareth Southgate was up to something in the woods when dislocated his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/644798xygi — James McLaughlin (@jj_mclaughlin) June 20, 2018

Wright himself was dumbfounded:

