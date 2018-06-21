Accessibility Links

Argentina v Croatia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group D fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group D game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

The shock draw against Iceland has piled the pressure on Argentina ahead of this World Cup encounter against Croatia, in what’s set to be the standout tie of Group D.

Croatia safely defeated Nigeria in their opening match, making them the current group leaders. Check out all the coverage details and kick-off times for Argentina v Croatia below.

When is the Argentina v Croatia World Cup 2018 Group D game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 21st June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC1.

Who’s in the squads for Argentina and Croatia?

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di María(Paris St-Germain, Giovani Lo Celso (Paris St-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Strikers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Milan), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Strikers: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Fiorentina).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

