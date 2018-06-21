When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2018 on TV? Who’s playing, and what channel is it on?

The Isle of Wight Festival is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year. Here's everything you need to know...

Though it may have lost its traditional spot as the UK festival-season opener, thanks to BBC’s Biggest Weekend last month, the Isle of Wight Festival isn’t resting on its laurels this year, and promises a weekend fit to bursting with amazing artists – and luckily for those of us less inclined towards large sweaty crowds, it’s available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

This year marks the festivals 50th birthdays so there’s a bumper lineup of musical acts across genres. Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a single moment.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival?

This year the festival takes place between the 21st– 24th June.

Who’s playing?

The festival kicks off on Friday with Leicester formed rockers Kasabian headlining alongside support from Irish band The Script, Nile Rodgers and Chic and former Voice UK judge Rita Ora.

Over the on the Big Top stage Chase and Status will be laying down some beats with a DJ set and Feeder, Circa Waves and Judas will be giving support.

Saturday sees a double bill of electronic band Depeche Mode and infamous rock star Liam Gallagher headlining. While James Bay and Blossoms will be backing them up.

The second stage features Hacienda Classical, Soul II Soul and Mullally, so there’s something for everyone.

Sunday may be the final day of the festival but on the bright-side it sees Las Vegas band The Killers headline flanked by Manic Street Preachers, Sheryl Crow and Van Morrison.

The Big Top stage has a fitting finale line-up as well with Travis, Sigrid and The Pretty Things and set to perform on Sunday.

The full line up can be found here

When can I watch it?

Sky Arts will be broadcasting the festival starting at 7.00pm on Friday 22nd June and then beginning at 5.00pm for both Saturday and Sunday.

The broadcaster’s schedule for Friday is currently as follows:

7.30pm: Nile Rogers and Chic

9.00pm: the Script

10.30pm: Feeder

11.00pm: Kasabian

Advertisement

Who’s presenting the coverage?

The duty of presenting has been put in the very capable hands of veteran Edith Bowman. She’s got help in the forms of Vick Hope and Joel Dommett.