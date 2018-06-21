Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Britain celebrates as Alex finally gets the girl on Love Island

Britain celebrates as Alex finally gets the girl on Love Island

With a little help from his fellow islanders, Alex kissed Ellie in Thursday night's show. The doctor is in...

(YouTube/ITV)

After 18 days in the Love Island villa, fan favourite Alex finally got his first kiss with newcomer Ellie – and viewers went nuts about it.

Advertisement

Dr Alex has seen his share of upsets in his time in Mallorca, including seeing fellow islander Eyal steal away the apple of his eye, Megan. But on Wednesday night, armed with some ‘advice’ from fellow islanders, he plucked up the courage went to take Ellie aside and tell her that he would like to recouple with her in the future.

He was visibly nervous, saying that he was “laying his cards on his chest”.

But Ellie reacted well, telling him, “I’d love nothing more. I don’t want you to think it’s for the wrong reasons.”

“You’re being genuine,” Alex replied, before moving in for a snog as the rest of the house cheered on from the sidelines. Watch the moment unfold in full below.

Love Island fans have been rooting for Alex all series, and they were delighted to see him finally find “love”. For the most part, Twitter erupted in a whirlwind of relieved posts and celebratory gifs.

“Alex finally getting a kiss had me jumping more than Harry Kane’s last minute winner,” Jordan Coombe wrote.

However, others were not convinced.

“As much as I love Alex and want him to find love, Ellie is the Jonny to Alex’s Camilla,” @NicolaBates94 wrote, “she’s not into him she just knows the public love him.”

But most people were just happy to see him get the girl on this occasion.

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

ITV, TL

Love Island’s Zara confronts Adam about his roving eye after warnings from Rosie

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Laura and Wes - Love Island

Laura slams “patronising” Wes after pair have another explosive argument

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more