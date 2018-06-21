Britain celebrates as Alex finally gets the girl on Love Island

With a little help from his fellow islanders, Alex kissed Ellie in Thursday night's show. The doctor is in...

After 18 days in the Love Island villa, fan favourite Alex finally got his first kiss with newcomer Ellie – and viewers went nuts about it.

Advertisement

Dr Alex has seen his share of upsets in his time in Mallorca, including seeing fellow islander Eyal steal away the apple of his eye, Megan. But on Wednesday night, armed with some ‘advice’ from fellow islanders, he plucked up the courage went to take Ellie aside and tell her that he would like to recouple with her in the future.

He was visibly nervous, saying that he was “laying his cards on his chest”.

But Ellie reacted well, telling him, “I’d love nothing more. I don’t want you to think it’s for the wrong reasons.”

“You’re being genuine,” Alex replied, before moving in for a snog as the rest of the house cheered on from the sidelines. Watch the moment unfold in full below.

Love Island fans have been rooting for Alex all series, and they were delighted to see him finally find “love”. For the most part, Twitter erupted in a whirlwind of relieved posts and celebratory gifs.

“Alex finally getting a kiss had me jumping more than Harry Kane’s last minute winner,” Jordan Coombe wrote.

Alex finally getting a kiss had me jumping more than Harry Kane’s last minute winner #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) June 20, 2018

However, others were not convinced.

“As much as I love Alex and want him to find love, Ellie is the Jonny to Alex’s Camilla,” @NicolaBates94 wrote, “she’s not into him she just knows the public love him.”

As much as I love Alex and want him to find love, Ellie is the Jonny to Alex’s Camilla. She’s not into him she just knows the public love him. Hold tight Alex your Jamie Jewitt will arrive soon #loveisland — Nicole Bates (@nicolebates94) June 20, 2018

Unpopular opinion but I don’t think Ellie is genuinely into Alex. I don’t think she’s his Camilla #LoveIsland — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) June 20, 2018

But most people were just happy to see him get the girl on this occasion.

Oooh Dr Alex what a hit son! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2BcS75IGBI — Scott Seath (@ScottSeath) June 20, 2018

And it all started with “I love cars” now this love is blossoming. Gwan Alex ❤️ lay them cards out on your chest #loveisland — Jordan Ring (@jordanring1983) June 20, 2018

Whole of the UK watching Alex & Ellie at the end then… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cp0xVad17e — Cal Fletcher (@calfletch98) June 20, 2018

Alex's parents on his first day of school #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xX0NnGlDoX — Francis (@francispeaks) June 20, 2018

Alex: “I’d like to couple up with you”

Ellie: “Yeah me too”

The entire nation:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jta3fM6ZuF — Aaron (@aaronelli) June 20, 2018

The whole nation watching Alex secure that kiss. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/bp6VJ1gYia — SUMU (@sumuhardy) June 20, 2018

And it all started with “I love cars” now this love is blossoming. Gwan Alex ❤️ lay them cards out on your chest #loveisland — Jordan Ring (@jordanring1983) June 20, 2018

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2