Viewers spot inventive ways Call the Midwife is hiding Helen George’s baby bump

The actress was pregnant during filming for the latest series – and gave birth to her daughter Wren in September 2017

Have you noticed Nurse Trixie Franklin’s sudden desire to wear baggy capes, carry a clipboard everywhere and stand directly behind large desk lamps?

Advertisement

In case you hadn’t guessed, actress Helen George was pregnant during filming of the latest series – and as the bump got bigger, Call the Midwife producers had to find ingenious ways to disguise her belly.

Plot-wise, now is DEFINITELY not the right time for Trixie to become pregnant. Her budding relationship with Christopher is over, and her alcoholism has raised its ugly head as she abandoned sobriety for a secret drink alone in her bedroom.

So the actress’s pregnancy had to be covered up, and Call the Midwife fans had great fun on Sunday night spotting all the different ways it was cleverly disguised:

Ahh the clipboard and baby blocking the view of the baby bump now. #callthemidwife — Ian (@iancharris) February 4, 2018

Hide bump with baby *and* clipboard. #callthemidwife — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) February 4, 2018

#callthemidwife are getting more and more clever when it comes to hiding Helens baby bump!!! — Ethan Hardy (@DrHardyNHS) February 4, 2018

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the very clever use of an Anglepoise desk lamp as the nurses packed their bags and prepared for the day:

Gotta love the way they creativity hide Helens baby bump in #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/134s0X0FbQ — Cupie Doll (@cupie_doll) February 4, 2018

I'm enjoying the increasingly preposterous lengths Call The Midwife is going to to conceal Helen's baby bump. The strategic anglepoise lamp in the foreground was particularly ingenious. — Martin White (@martylog) February 4, 2018

#callthemidwife Having fun counting the props strategically placed to cover up Helen George's (Trixie) pregnancy. — bookfan2 (@Borderbabe1) February 4, 2018

In another scene, Trixie was painting her nails while sitting in bed – beneath lots of covers and cushions, of course.

Trixie's nail polish views: correct.

Giant cushion bump hiding: a++. #callthemidwife — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) February 4, 2018

Still, despite producers’ best efforts, there’s only so much you can do to hide the fact that your star is increasingly pregnant.

That little glimpse of Helen George’s baby bump under Trixie’s midwife uniform in this series of #CallTheMidwife 💕 — Kimmi (@littlewxrrier) February 4, 2018

Anyone else staring at Trixie's burgeoning baby bump! #CallTheMidwife @CallTheMidwife1 — Vic Vicky Victoria 🐾 (@moonvic76) February 4, 2018

Once you realise Helen George is pregnant in #CallTheMidwife, you can’t not notice Trixie’s baggy clothes and fondness for sitting down! — Megan 🌜 (@LuckyPenumbra) February 4, 2018

And just in case you’re wondering what will happen when Helen actually gives birth, creator Heidi Thomas has already revealed that Trixie will be disappearing from a few episodes this series.

“Helen was able to graciously retire – she just had a couple of episodes off,” Heidi confirmed.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife season seven airs on PBS on Sundays at 8/7c