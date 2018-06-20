Uruguay v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group A fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

There was more than a hint of good fortunate surrounding Uruguay’s win against Egypt. The South American team won thanks to a late header after being worryingly off form in front of goal wasting several solid chances.

They’ll fancy themselves to earn a slightly more comfortable win this time around against Saudi Arabia, who suffered a hammering by Russia on the opening day of the World Cup.

When is the Uruguay v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place onWednesday 20th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who’s in the squads for Uruguay and Saudi Arabia?

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Lazio), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey).

Strikers: Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Alowais (Al Ahli), Yasser Almosailem (Al Ahli), Abdullah Almuaiouf (Al Hilal).

Defenders: Mansoor Alharbi (Al Ahli), Yasser Alshahrani (Al Ahli), Mohammed Alburyak (Al Hilal), Motaz Hawsawi (Al Ahli), Osama Hawsawi (Al Hilal), Omar Othman (Al Nassr), Ali Albulayhi (Al Hilal).

Midfielders: Abdullah Alkhaibari (Al Shabab), Abdulmalek Alkhaibri (Al Ahli), Abdullah Otayf (Al Hilal), Taiseer Aljassam (Al Ahli), Hussain Almoqahwi (Al Ahli), Salman Alfaraj (Al Ahli), Mohamed Kanno (Al Hilal), Hatan Bahbir (Al Shabab), Salem Aldawsari (Al Hilal), Yahia Alshehri (Al Nassr).

Strikers: Mohammed Alsahlawi (Al Nassr), Muhannad Asiri (Al Ahli), Fahad Almuwallad (Al Ittihad).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

