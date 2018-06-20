Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Portugal v Morocco World Cup 2018: what time is the Group B fixture live on TV?

Portugal v Morocco World Cup 2018: what time is the Group B fixture live on TV?

Portugal head to their second World Cup game of the tournament after drawing with Group B rivals Spain in their opening game – check kick-off times, live TV coverage in and more

(Getty)

Plenty of focus in the build-up to this World Cup was placed on the old, and more than a little bit worn out, Messi versus Ronaldo debate.

Advertisement

While the Argentine had an afternoon to forget in his first match, Ronaldo scored a fine hat trick to earn his side a point against a strong Spanish side on Friday evening.

Moroccan suffered a cruel World Cup defeat against Iran thanks to a 94th minute goal; With Spain still to play next week, Morocco will need something from this game, so expect them to sit back and attempt to limit space in their own half.

When is the Portugal v Morocco World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 20th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC1.

Portugal and Morocco squads

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting).

Strikers: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger).

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille).

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke).

Strikers: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Portugal v Morocco World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Getty Images (TG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 Complete fixtures and TV coverage guide

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more