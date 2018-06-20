Accessibility Links

Poldark viewers swoon over Aidan Turner – but squirm at the vicar’s toe obsession

The second episode of the BBC1 drama had several revealing scenes – some more welcome than others

Poldark episode 2 series 4

In an emotionally-charged second episode of Poldark , there was the occasional scene of light relief.

But some were more welcome than others…

After teaching her brother to wrestle, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) was treated to a bath by Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) – and viewers were here for it:

However, things then went from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Poldark episode 2 series 4
Poldark episode 2 series 4 (BBC iPlayer)

Later in the episode, odious vicar Ossie Whitworth was back to his revolting best as he got down and dirty with his foot fetish. And, understandably, viewers were wishing the scene had come with a health warning:

Poldark continues 9pm Sunday on BBC1

