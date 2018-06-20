Iran v Spain World Cup 2018: what time is the Group B fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Kazan Arena, Kazan

The Spanish camp will have been disappointed with their draw to Portugal in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup, but a victory here against Iran should be enough to see them qualify from Group B.

Iran did earn themselves a vital win against Morocco, so they actually go into the fixture topping the group. Expect that to change however with both Spain and group rivals Portugal expected to win.

When is the Iran v Spain World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place onWednesday 20th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kazan Arena, Kazan

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who’s in the squads for Spain and Iran?

Spain

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City).

Strikers: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Iran

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mehdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).

Strikers: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

