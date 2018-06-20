Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke’s Sky1 buddy cop show Bulletproof is getting a second series

Bishop and Pike will be back for more police pursuits and brotherly banter – as Sky1 drama Bulletproof has been commissioned for a second series.

Stars Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, who co-created the series with Nick Love, will take the comedy drama to the “next level” when they return with six new episodes.

With a cumulative average audience of 1.59 million users for the opening episode in May, Bulletproof earned the biggest Sky1 audience of the year to date and has been a major success for the broadcaster. The series is a British cop drama with a twist, with plenty of action and car chases as well as warmth and humour.

Clarke said: “This is a culturally significant and ground-breaking show in many ways, and we appreciate the record views and support along the way.

“We made this show for people we feel are underrepresented so they could be entertained, which they were, and they came out in droves to watch. Thank you to all who tuned in and see you for series two.”

Walters added: “The audience response to the show has been overwhelming. I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the Bulletproof team on series two – we’ve got some exciting storylines lined up. The action and drama is about to step up to the next level!”

All six episodes of series one are available on Sky On Demand and Now TV