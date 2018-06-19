Accessibility Links

Why isn’t Holby City on TV?

As the World Cup sweeps the nation, BBC's hospital drama moves air dates

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/05/2018 - Programme Name: Holby City Series 20 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 24) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 29TH MAY 2018*** Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screengrab

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard about a little something called the World Cup. From Thursday 14th June television will be taken over by football games, speculation and predictions – leaving little room for anything else. Holby City is one of the many shows to suffer disruption – here’s how it will be affected.  

Holby City World Cup changes – when is Holby not on TV?

Luckily for viewers, you’ll still get your Holby fix this week – just not on its usual day. Instead of airing on Tuesday 19th June, the show will broadcast on Wednesday 20th June at 8pm on BBC1 – although viewers in Scotland may want to check local listings for further details.

Holby City will also be shown on Wednesday the following week, Wednesday 27th June.

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more