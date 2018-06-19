Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa on TV?

When is Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa on TV?

In his latest ITV documentary, McDonald considers the inequality rife in South Africa

From Shiver Productions TREVOR McDONALD: RETURN TO SOUTH AFRICA Thursday 19th June 2018 on ITV Pictured: Trevor McDonald visits Kliptown one of the oldest residential district of Soweto, South Africa To mark what would have been Nelson MandelaÕs one hundredth birthday, Trevor McDonald is back in the country which he first visited as a journalist at the height of Apartheid. McDonald was the first journalist to interview Mandela after his release from prison Ð and witnessed history in the making. Since then South Africa has become a nation changed beyond all recognition. But is it still a land of division, inequality and violent crime Ð or has it turned into the Rainbow Nation Mandela hoped it would become? For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme TREVOR McDONALD: RETURN TO SOUTH AFRICA or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Trevor McDonald’s documentaries are some of best in the business, capturing heartbreaking stories with unwavering humanity. His latest, Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa, is no exception. The film sees McDonald return to South Africa to mark the 100th birthday of Nelson Mandela, a figure who heavily shaped the interviewer’s career.

Advertisement

McDonald also considers the impact of the end of apartheid for the people of South Africa as the country appears still rife with inequality.

What time is Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa on?

ITVs Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa airs on Tuesday 19th June at 9pm.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – click on the link below to watch.

What is it about?

The documentary considers the impact of ending apartheid in South Africa. Until formally dismissed in 1994, the law created a divide of culture, race and community.

McDonald returns to view a country he thought had changed, to find it still working in very much the same way.

Travelling between the super rich and those living in the slums, the new documentary taps into inequality existing at the heart of South Africa – and considers how likely it is to change.

McDonald is met with his fair share of difficult interviewees but never shows any hint of discomfort. Meeting a member of an Afrikaners group, McDonald questions the absence of diversity as the pair drive through an exclusively white area.

Advertisement

ITVs Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa airs on Tuesday 19th June at 9pm

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa

From Shiver Productions TREVOR McDONALD: RETURN TO SOUTH AFRICA Thursday 19th June 2018 on ITV Pictured: Trevor McDonald visits Kliptown one of the oldest residential district of Soweto, South Africa To mark what would have been Nelson MandelaÕs one hundredth birthday, Trevor McDonald is back in the country which he first visited as a journalist at the height of Apartheid. McDonald was the first journalist to interview Mandela after his release from prison Ð and witnessed history in the making. Since then South Africa has become a nation changed beyond all recognition. But is it still a land of division, inequality and violent crime Ð or has it turned into the Rainbow Nation Mandela hoped it would become? For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme TREVOR McDONALD: RETURN TO SOUTH AFRICA or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, SL

Anne Robinson’s Trouble with Women documentary sparks gender equality debate

(Getty Images)

“Grenfell was a tragedy right on my doorstep”: Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis recalls reporting from the scene of the fire

AN_HOUR_TO_CATCH_A_KILLER_02

Trevor McDonald’s documentary on the tragic death of a young woman reveals the crucial “golden hour” in any murder investigation

Getty, SL

Everything you need to know about The Trouble with Women with Anne Robinson

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more