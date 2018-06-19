Accessibility Links

17 tweets that perfectly sum up England’s first World Cup game

The Lions' match with Tunisia saw the team battle midges and many questionable VAR decisions

Getty, Twitter, TL

After a four-year wait, football fans finally got to see England in action again at the World Cup. And, against expectations, they pulled off an exceptional 2-1 win against Tunisia. Well, exceptional by England standards: the game was the first in 10 World Cup matches that the team scored more than once.

However, victory was a winding road for England. First off, they had to contend with myriad midges flying about Russia’s Volgograd Arena.

But fortunately, that didn’t hold back captain Harry Kane, who put away England’s first goal of the tournament after 11 minutes.

However, Tunisia soon scored after Kyle Walker gave away a questionable penalty…

A turn that some fans handled better than others…

Then England fans called VAR into question after Harry Kane was repeatedly wrestled to the ground with no penalty given…

But just when it looked like England were to finish their first group game with a draw, captain Kane found the net again in injury time. And England fans celebrated in their usual understated manner…

And everyone was thinking the same thing about Harry’s moment of magic…

Yet – despite how some fans might have felt after the game – England haven’t won the World Cup just yet. But we will see them play again (hopefully to the same standard) on Sunday against Panama (1pm, BBC1).

