17 tweets that perfectly sum up England’s first World Cup game
The Lions' match with Tunisia saw the team battle midges and many questionable VAR decisions
After a four-year wait, football fans finally got to see England in action again at the World Cup. And, against expectations, they pulled off an exceptional 2-1 win against Tunisia. Well, exceptional by England standards: the game was the first in 10 World Cup matches that the team scored more than once.
- What World Cup matches are on TV today?
- When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
However, victory was a winding road for England. First off, they had to contend with myriad midges flying about Russia’s Volgograd Arena.
SO MANY MIDGES #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/HxxQf9wCeA
— Tim Johns (@timoncheese) June 18, 2018
Live from Volgograd #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D4txelEFCx
— Erin Dobbs (@ErinDobby) June 18, 2018
But fortunately, that didn’t hold back captain Harry Kane, who put away England’s first goal of the tournament after 11 minutes.
KANE!
What a start! 🔥#WorldCup #bbcworldcup #ThreeLions #TUNENG pic.twitter.com/5nXcEzENfS
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 18, 2018
Harry Kane has already equalled Wayne Rooney's total number of goals at World Cups. In 11 minutes.
— Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) June 18, 2018
However, Tunisia soon scored after Kyle Walker gave away a questionable penalty…
England players looking at Kyle Walker like… #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iovcOdyysI
— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 18, 2018
A turn that some fans handled better than others…
@England owe me a new TV I'm gutted 😮 the remote slipped out my hand #ENGTUN #England not a penalty !! pic.twitter.com/1DwdtQ3AiS
— Nik Da-Koolchan (@DaKoolchanN) June 18, 2018
Then England fans called VAR into question after Harry Kane was repeatedly wrestled to the ground with no penalty given…
Clear penalty on Kane. VAR, are you sleeping? #ENGTUN #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/53a8arcZwm
— Mukena Abel Shalala (@Mukena) June 18, 2018
the ref during the England v Tunisia game #WorldCup2018 #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/8KAPSI7e7q
— ando (@amyxtotoro) June 18, 2018
I'm in charge of VAR for the England vs Tunisia game and it is working perfectly #WorldCup #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/nNwdhHBosb
— Ollie Nash (@Ollie_Nash_) June 18, 2018
VAR replay for the missed "foul" against Kane… #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/f5de6XBiao
— Jamie Lee (@jaythejza) June 18, 2018
live footage from the VAR control room #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/TPoZvI0Aw6
— Sam Noble (@KnownAsNobbo) June 18, 2018
But just when it looked like England were to finish their first group game with a draw, captain Kane found the net again in injury time. And England fans celebrated in their usual understated manner…
What football is all abart❤️⚽️ #england #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/RqwNX065yG
— Birdy (@Thomasbird1234) June 18, 2018
If you didn't celebrate like @GaryLineker are you even an England fan?#ENGTUN #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/nRFG4Znwi3
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 18, 2018
The Limbs are unreal #ENGTUN #ThreeLions #ENG #ItsComingHome
pic.twitter.com/x5aqkGHMH7
— Dan (@ITZDANNNO) June 18, 2018
Plymouth at its best!!!
Nearly ran the fat guy over!!!!!!#englandfans #ENGTUN #England #football #Worldcup2018Russia #WorldCup2018 #RIOT pic.twitter.com/7Ug8QHkTxj
— sting rae ⚓️🇬🇧⚓️🇬🇧⚓️🇬🇧 (@stingrae1985) June 18, 2018
And everyone was thinking the same thing about Harry’s moment of magic…
Harry Kane is England’s saviour! #ENGTUN pic.twitter.com/rD6GrSqfKT
— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 18, 2018
HE TRULY IS A WIZARD!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Thank you @HKane #Eng #ENGTUN
— Marina (@duhitzmarina1) June 18, 2018
Yet – despite how some fans might have felt after the game – England haven’t won the World Cup just yet. But we will see them play again (hopefully to the same standard) on Sunday against Panama (1pm, BBC1).