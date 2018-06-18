World Cup 2018 Group E: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E matches between Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group E current table standings

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 -1 0



Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018TV and radio coverage: All Group E games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

When is Costa Rica v Serbia being played? Sunday 17th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

When is Brazil v Switzerland being played? Sunday 17th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Brazil v Costa Rica being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

When is Serbia v Switzerland being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is Serbia v Brazil being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Switzerland v Costa Rica being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

