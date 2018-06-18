Alex Jones and Matt Baker go on hiatus as World Cup coverage takes over the BBC's schedules

For the next month the World Cup takes priority over everything – including the One Show. The daily matches mean there will be much less of the lovely Matt Baker and Alex Jones on our TV screens. Here’s how the football will affect The One Show.

Advertisement

Why isn’t The One Show on TV?

The One Show has been hit the hardest by the schedule changes and will be off air from Friday 15th June until Monday 9th July, near the end of the World Cup. Viewers will have to make up for the missing show by watching repeats on iPlayer. It could be worse – there are some great episodes still available.

We're off on a little break while the #WorldCup is on. If you find yourself in need of a #TheOneShow fix, why not head over to our website and catch up with some of our great films. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/x1AMkWwkjZ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 14, 2018

Alex and Matt will be back on the sofa with their latest guests as soon as possible, but for now, it’s only football in sight.

Advertisement

The One Show will air on BBC1 on Thursday 14th June at 7pm