Why is Loose Women not on TV?

The World Cup means widespread schedule changes, and that includes ITV's hit daytime chat show – find out when Loose Women is on TV here

There’s bad news ahead for Loose Women fans, as the World Cup is set to mess up the weekday chat show’s schedule.

Even the formidable hosts can’t halt the football frenzy taking over ITV, meaning Loose Women has been forced to change the time it airs.

Find out full details below.

When is Loose Women not on TV?

Loose Women will not air on the following dates:

Monday 18th June

Thursday 21st June

Friday 22nd June

There is some good news – as ITV is sharing coverage of the World Cup with the BBC, not all afternoon broadcasts are affected.

The show will still run most weekdays on ITV at 12:30pm and if even that’s not enough, old episodes are available on the ITV Hub.