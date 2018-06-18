Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is BBC2’s The Family Farm on TV? Everything you need to know about the new BBC2 show

What time is BBC2’s The Family Farm on TV? Everything you need to know about the new BBC2 show

Three city families set up in rural Snowdonia - what could go wrong?

Farming_GLL4125_0062

New BBC series The Family Farm sees three families taken out of their comfort zones and into the great outdoors.

Advertisement

The series follows the groups as they struggle to adapt to working life at the Snowdonian hill farm. Trading their leather loafers for well needed wellies, the culture shock is just that – shocking.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Family Farm.

What time is The Family Farm on TV?

BBC2’s The Family Farm begins on Monday 18th June at 8pm. The four-part series will the continue on Thursday 21st June, Monday 25th and Thursday 28th June. If you miss out, the show will also be available on iPlayer.

What is it about?

Three sets of parents fear for their children’s physically stagnant lifestyles. While active on social media, their children know little of the demands of the great outdoors.

That’s where Kate Humble and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones come in. The pair set challenges for the families to test how well they would fair on a farm.

The new reality TV series sees the children deal with injured lambs and handle different animals, while the parents adjust to their new roles on the farm. Some do better than others, with one dad revealing a soft spot for sheep.

The show exposes the impact of living in the city, as the families appear utterly disconnected from nature. But will Humble and Jones show them the charm of the farm? Or will it be a race back home?

Advertisement

BBC2’s The Family Farm airs on Monday 18th June at 8pm

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Family Farm

Farming_GLL4125_0062
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, TL)

Kate Humble talks her “challenging” FGM and paid marriages documentary

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

(BBC)

When is Tracey Breaks the News series 2 on TV?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more