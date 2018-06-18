What time is BBC2’s The Family Farm on TV? Everything you need to know about the new BBC2 show

Three city families set up in rural Snowdonia - what could go wrong?

New BBC series The Family Farm sees three families taken out of their comfort zones and into the great outdoors.

The series follows the groups as they struggle to adapt to working life at the Snowdonian hill farm. Trading their leather loafers for well needed wellies, the culture shock is just that – shocking.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Family Farm.

What time is The Family Farm on TV?

BBC2’s The Family Farm begins on Monday 18th June at 8pm. The four-part series will the continue on Thursday 21st June, Monday 25th and Thursday 28th June. If you miss out, the show will also be available on iPlayer.

What is it about?

Three sets of parents fear for their children’s physically stagnant lifestyles. While active on social media, their children know little of the demands of the great outdoors.

That’s where Kate Humble and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones come in. The pair set challenges for the families to test how well they would fair on a farm.

The new reality TV series sees the children deal with injured lambs and handle different animals, while the parents adjust to their new roles on the farm. Some do better than others, with one dad revealing a soft spot for sheep.

The show exposes the impact of living in the city, as the families appear utterly disconnected from nature. But will Humble and Jones show them the charm of the farm? Or will it be a race back home?

