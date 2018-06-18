Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island: Anxious Laura worries Wes and Ellie will “100 percent” get together

Love Island: Anxious Laura worries Wes and Ellie will “100 percent” get together

Perhaps all that talk about marriage and kids was a bit premature?

Love Island episode 15 - Laura Anderson

Things between Laura and Wes looked like they were going SO well on Love Island. But that was before new girl Ellie Brown walked in.

Advertisement

Now, in tonight’s episode, Laura is seen saying she thinks Wes and Ellie will “100 percent” get together, and adds of Wes: “I just feel like he’s bored of me. I just get this feeling.”

Love Island episode 15 - Laura Anderson
Love Island episode 15 – Laura Anderson (ITV)

Oh dear. Just five days ago the pair were talking about having babies and moving in together!

When Ellie chooses Wes as one of the three boys to go on a date with, it prompts Laura to head to the Beach Hut where she confides: “Obviously I’m not over the moon that Wes is going on a date with Ellie but I’m going to try and be controlled.

Love Island episode 15 - Wes and Ellie
Love Island episode 15 – Wes and Ellie go on a date (ITV)

“I feel a little bit sad. I am just feeling so insecure and it’s rubbish. I’m a confident woman, what is wrong with me?!” and later admits to the girls: “You know when you can just see something happening before it happens? I just think Ellie and Wes will get together 100 per cent. I just feel like he’s bored of me. I just get this feeling. You get a gut feeling.”

The whole drama begins unfolding at the beginning of Monday night’s episode when Laura asks Wes if he fancies Ellie. Which, let’s face it, is never a good question.

Anyway, Wes says: “I said she’s a good looking girl but every girl in this villa is attractive.”

“So you fancy all the girls including me the same?” Laura retorts, to which Wes replies: “I’m not saying I fancy all the girls the same. I appreciate everyone’s beauty but there’s no one I fancy as much as you.”

But then the next day, Wes joins some of the boys for a chat and reveals he’s potentially having doubts about his relationship with Laura in the villa.

“Mate, I have not had a single chat with one other girl other than Laura since I’ve been here,” says Wes, to which Adam replies: “So why don’t you change that up?”

Um, is he the best one to be giving out advice?

Love Island episode 15

Wes replies: “That’s what I’m saying because I’ve been so comfortable with Laura, I’ve not even thought I could be happier.”

Later in the Beach Hut, he describes Ellie as being “really attractive” and “my type on paper”, adding: “I’d be lying if I said she wasn’t.” Later in the episode Wes also says he supposes Ellie “is what I would be looking for”. Crikey.

Hardly surprising that Laura is seen confiding that she is “a bit anxious about the whole situation…I just don’t like feeling jealous, it feels embarrassing.”

Love Island episode 15 - Wes Nelson
Love Island episode 15 – Wes Nelson (ITV)

Speaking to Rosie, Laura then admits she feels as though she is “chasing [Wes] about”.

“I feel like he was all over me at the start and now I feel like I have to ask for a hug,” explains Laura. “I’m not like this in real life. I’m actually annoyed in myself for feeling [like this]… This is not what I want in a relationship.”

After two weeks, is it all over for Wes and Laura?

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island episode 15 - Laura Anderson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island: Aftersun

Jack lets slip that Dr Alex has a kiss on tonight’s Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)

Danny Dyer finally breaks his silence on Love Island

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun this week?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more