David Tennant reveals which Hogwarts house he is in

And no, it's not Gryffindor!

13 years since his role in the release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, David Tennant has revealed which Hogwarts house he is in.

The Doctor Who actor played Barty Crouch Jnr in the fourth Potter film, and until now we haven’t known whether he belonged in Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff or Slytherin.

Asked what his house was during a Q&A panel at Denver Comic Con, David replied: “I played a baddie so I’m in Slytherin, right?

“Although again, not a straightforward baddie,” he rushed to add. “He was struggling through some issues. I have to keep saying that…”

We’re not sure we’d define “issues” as disguising yourself as a one-eyed Hogwarts professor and terrorising poor Harry Potter. But still.

The 47-year-old actor was also asked whether he was still star-struck by anyone. After mentioning Julie Andrews and Billy Connolly, he cited Maggie Smith – who starred in the Harry Potter films as Professor McGonagall – as an actor he was originally nervous to meet.

“When I first worked with Maggie Smith…she’s quite an intimidating presence, she was Laurence Olivier’s Desdemona [in 1965 film Othello] – she goes way back. She’s proper.

“And I remember being a little bit nervous of her and then just completely falling in love with her. She’s great. And there’s nothing more delicious than Maggie Smith in a witch’s hat. Nothing better.”

We couldn’t agree more.