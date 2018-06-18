Belgium v Panama World Cup 2018: what time is the Group G fixture live on TV?

England's rivals in Group G are also playing this Monday – check kick-off time, live TV coverage details and more

While England have to wait until this evening to play their first World Cup 2018 match, Group G rivals Belgium begin their campaign this afternoon.

Belgium are expected to take charge of this group, but given how many World Cup giants have slipped up so far in Russia it’s starting to feel like this could be more wide open that we thought.

Check kick-off time, live TV coverage details and more below.

When is the Belgium v Panama World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 18th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC1.

Who’s in the squads for Belgium and Panama?

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Strikers: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Panama

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco).

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal CSD), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (San Miguelito), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent), Yoel Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario).

Strikers: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

