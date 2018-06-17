Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 group tables: team standings and full results UPDATED

Check out the current standings for every group at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Keep up to date with all the groups at the Fifa World Cup 2018, from teams and standings to all the results.

What World Cup matches are on TV today?

England are in Group G along with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama, while World Cup holders Germany are in Group F.

Hosts Russia meanwhile are in Group A. Check out all the groups and current standings below.

Group A

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 3
Egypt 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Group B

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Iran 1 1 0 0 +1 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 1
 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group C

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
France 1 1 0 0 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 3
Peru 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Australia 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group D

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group E

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0

