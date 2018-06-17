What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Sunday 17th June

The World Cup weekend continues with three more matches from the opening stages of the group stages – including the first chance to see holders Germany and a revitalised Brazil in action. Check out all the games below.

Kick off 1pm BST at the Samara Arena – live match coverage is on ITV

Kick off 4pm BST at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – live match coverage is on BBC1

Kick off 7pm BST at the Rostov Arena – live match coverage is on ITV

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group