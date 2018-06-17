Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What World Cup games are live on TV today?

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Sunday 17th June

The World Cup weekend continues with three more matches from the opening stages of the group stages – including the first chance to see holders Germany and a revitalised Brazil in action. Check out all the games below.

Costa Rica v Serbia (Group E)

Kick off 1pm BST at the Samara Arena – live match coverage is on ITV

Germany v Mexico (Group F)

Kick off 4pm BST at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – live match coverage is on BBC1

Brazil v Switzerland (Group E)

Kick off 7pm BST at the Rostov Arena – live match coverage is on ITV

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Roy Keane ITV World Cup 2018 pundit
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: An England fan celebrates as they qualify for the World Cup in Brazil after the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group H match between England and Poland at Wembley Stadium on October 15, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

World Cup 2018: The best England football songs RANKED

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 – full squads for all 32 national teams

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

Radio Times World Cup wall chart

FREE World Cup 2018 wall chart inside this week’s Radio Times

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more