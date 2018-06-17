Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The new Love Island 2018 girls BOTH already fancy Alex – is the doctor’s luck about to change?

The new Love Island 2018 girls BOTH already fancy Alex – is the doctor’s luck about to change?

Is Alex about to get a lot more attention in the villa? New girls Zara and Ellie say he is definitely their type on paper

Love Island 2018 new girls Zara and Ellie

Love Island star Dr Alex could find life in the villa a lot more interesting this week, after the two new girls joining the show this Sunday saying they already have their eye on him.

Advertisement

The good doctor has been unlucky in love so far, especially after Megan chose to couple up with Alex’s rival Eyal.

But all that could be about to change with new girls Zara and Ellie saying they fancy Alex.

“I’m in love with Alex! I absolutely love him,” 20-year-old Ellie Brown from Newcastle told ITV2 before heading into the villa. “I don’t have a type. My two ex boyfriends are so polar opposite, it’s unreal. One was muscly, tall. The other was not much taller than me and a bit older. I’m not looking for anything specific. If they make me happy, they’re for me, and if they don’t, they’re not for me.”

(ITV)
Could Dr Alex finally be about to find love on Love Island 2018? (ITV)

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Zara McDermott said she also thought Alex was her type on paper: “I want to meet someone I can vibe and connect with. Someone who can keep me on my toes. I really like Adam, he’s very attractive. In terms of longevity though, Alex has a lot of potential. But I need to get know him more though – I don’t think we’ve seen how fun he can be. Maybe I can bring that out in him!”

The new girls are set to enter the villa this Sunday 17th June, after their debut was teased following Friday night’s dumping.

The dumping of Hayley and Charlie mean that the villa is ready for a shake-up, and viewers have already been hoping that a new girl could be right for Alex.

However, the new contestants could be about to shake things up in other ways too, especially after Ellie revealed that she already knows Adam.

“I do know Adam. And I’ve met his ex,” she revealed ahead of her Love Island debut. “Newcastle is very small so everyone knows everyone. We all speak. If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle. I knew Alex Beattie from last year, I knew Sophie Gradon from series two.”

Advertisement

How will the newbies affect life in the villa? Tune in this Sunday at 9pm on ITV to find out.

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island 2018 new girls Zara and Ellie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(ITV)

Two new girls are about to enter Love Island 2018 and viewers are desperate for one of them to be right for Alex

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep8 on ITV2 Pictured: As night falls over the villa, the Islanders play a game of Dares. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Dani Dyer Love Island

Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Dumped Charlie on his Love Island exit: I should have coupled up with Megan

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more