When is the Love Island 2018 final?
Everything you need to know about the grand finale of Love Island 2018
This series of Love Island is set to be the longest ever, running for eight weeks in total across the summer.
So when is the grand final? And when does the ITV2 show *finally* finish for 2018?
When the final date has been confirmed in ITV2’s schedules, we will reveal it here.
However, using a bit of maths and guessing, we can assume that show will finish on Monday 30th July.
This would be exactly eight weeks since Love Island kicked off on Monday 4th June, and for the past two years the series finale has aired on a Monday night.
One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft when it’s all over…
Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm