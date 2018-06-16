Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 live on ITV: meet the presenters and pundits

Everything you need to know about the hosts and reporters, from Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs to Jacqui Oatley and Mark Pougatch

From ITV Sport 2018 WORLD CUP LIVE Live on ITV Pictured: Gary Neville, Lee Dixon, Jacqui Oatley, Ian Wright, Mark Pugatch, Eniola Aluko, Glen Hoddle and Ryan Giggs ITV has unveiled its squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia along with its plans for covering the tournament - including a star-studded on-screen line-up of some of footballÕs biggest names ahead of kick-off on June 14. Joining presenter Mark Pougatch on the plane to Moscow to lend their experience and expertise to ITVÕs tournament coverage will be Gary Neville and regular pundits Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon as well as England womenÕs striker Eniola Aluko, former French international Patrice Evra, Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson, Republic of Ireland manager Martin OÕNeill, former Croatia and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, and Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg. ITV is looking forward to bringing viewers a veritable borscht of football with all the action, drama, colour and atmosphere from across Russia. Presenter Jacqui Oatley, reporters Gabriel Clarke and Seema Jaswal, commentators Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface, Jon Champion and Joe Speight as well as co-commentators Glenn Hoddle, Ally McCoist and Iain Dowie will also be on the ground and in the stadia throughout the tournament. (c) ITV For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme 2018 WORLD CUP LIVE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

The wait is over: the 2018World Cup is here. 32 teams will battle it out across 64 games in Russia, with each country hoping to lift the winner’s trophy on Sunday 15th July.

As usual, games will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC, with each networking airing a selection of games. This time round England’s first two group G matches will be shown on the BBC, while their last group game (against group favourites Belgium) airs on Thursday 28th June on ITV.

But who’s fronting the ITV matches? Here’s all you need to know about their presenting squad…

Who are the main presenters?

Mark Pougatch

Mark Pougatch

Currently the chief presenter for ITV Sport, the journalist can also be seen fronting BT Sport Score. He’s also worked as a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live, and replaced Adrian Chiles as the main football host on ITV in 2015. He’s fronted the channel’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League, England Internationals and Euro 2016.

How to watch the 2018 World Cup – full TV guide

Jacqui Oatley

Jacqui Oatley

As well as being an FA qualified football coach and an ambassador for Women in Football, Oatley has hosted football shows for both ITV and BBC, including Match of the Day, Final Score, The Football League Show and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In 2016, Oatley was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting and diversity in sport.

Who are ITV’s World Cup pundits?

Former England international Gary Neville joins regular ITV pundits Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon.

(Getty)
(Getty)

England women’s striker Eniola Aluko is also part of the line-up along with former French international Patrice Evra, Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, former Croatia and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, and Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg.

Who are the ITV World Cup reporters?

Gabriel Clarke

Costa Rica v England: Group D - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Clarke joined ITV Sport in 1991 and has covered European Championships, World Cups, Rugby World Cups, the Boat Race and World Championship Boxing. A familiar face and an effective interviewer, he’s one of the hidden gems of ITV’s line-up.

Seema Jaswal

Getty, TL

Starting out hosting a Premier League show in India, Jaswal became a sports presenter for the BBC, reporting at the World Snooker Championship. She’s also appeared on Channel 4’s World Darts Championship and is the eSports host of Gfinity Elite Series FIFA18.

During the Premier League season, Jaswal presents Kick Off and Fanzone for Premier League Productions.

Who are the ITV World Cup commentators?

Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface, Jon Champion and Joe Speight will be on the microphone alongside co-commentators Glenn Hoddle, Ally McCoist and Iain Dowie. They’ll  also be on the ground and in the stadia throughout the tournament.

