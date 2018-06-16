World Cup 2018 Group B: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B matches between Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Advertisement

Group B table and current standings

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

When is Morocco v Iran being played? Friday 15th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

When is Portugal v Spain being played? Friday 15th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is Portugal v Morocco being played? Wednesday 20th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

When is Iran v Spain being played? Wednesday 20th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Iran v Portugal being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

When is Spain v Morocco being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group