Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Live rugby union: What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Live rugby union: What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the second Test match live on Sky Sports and online

England's centre Owen Farrell kicks the ball upfield during the international rugby union test match between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

England rugby captain Owen Farrell has labelled Saturday’s second Test match against South Africa a “must win”, following last week’s 42-39 defeat in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

The loss compounded a dire run of form for Eddie Jones’ side, including an “embarrassing” loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham. Can they get back to winning ways?

South Africa isn’t the easiest place to press the reset button: England have never won a Test series there, so Farrell’s powers of leadership (and playmaking and goal-kicking and everything else) will be under the microscope as they try to correct their course in the final Test.

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Sky Sports Action has live coverage of the match from 3pm on Saturday 16th June. Kick-off is at 4.05pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.

Tags

All about Live Rugby Union

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Alun Wyn Jones of Wales runs with the ball during the RBS Six Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico on February 5, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Hidden gems The most underrated movies on Netflix

QEEEEE

“It’s like the show gave me permission to care again” – two Queer Eye ‘heroes’ reveal what happened next

Mike Colter in Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix, HF)

Review Luke Cage season 2: "Can any series really afford to be such a slow burner?"

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more