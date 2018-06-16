Live rugby union: What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Find out everything you need to know about the second Test match live on Sky Sports and online

England rugby captain Owen Farrell has labelled Saturday’s second Test match against South Africa a “must win”, following last week’s 42-39 defeat in Johannesburg.

The loss compounded a dire run of form for Eddie Jones’ side, including an “embarrassing” loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham. Can they get back to winning ways?

South Africa isn’t the easiest place to press the reset button: England have never won a Test series there, so Farrell’s powers of leadership (and playmaking and goal-kicking and everything else) will be under the microscope as they try to correct their course in the final Test.

What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Sky Sports Action has live coverage of the match from 3pm on Saturday 16th June. Kick-off is at 4.05pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.